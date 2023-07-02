Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
