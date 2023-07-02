Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 207,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 62,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. Orchestra BioMed has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,585,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

