Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $997,536.33 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.68 million and $997,536.33 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020473 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.94 or 0.99995921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05139461 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $885,113.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

