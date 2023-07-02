Orchid Price Tops $0.0511 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $49.15 million and $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05139461 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $885,113.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

