Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 292.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 376,344 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition by 13.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.