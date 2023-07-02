Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXUSW remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,773. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

