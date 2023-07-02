Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODDS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 515. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $817,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Institutional Trading of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

About Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ( NASDAQ:ODDS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

