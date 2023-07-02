Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Up 142.4% in June

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies stock. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pagaya Technologies makes up 0.0% of Aflac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGYWW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

