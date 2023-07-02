PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.
PageGroup Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.