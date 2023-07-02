Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,234,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

