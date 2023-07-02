Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,062,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,179. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.