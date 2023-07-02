Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.55. 16,271,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

