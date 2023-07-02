Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,659. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

