Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 7,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,529 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

