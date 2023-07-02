Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 925,852 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

