Penbrook Management LLC Acquires 920 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioLife Solutions worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,828.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,963,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 80,657 shares worth $1,717,475. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

