Penbrook Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,042,000 after buying an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE BLDR opened at $136.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

