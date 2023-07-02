Penbrook Management LLC Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $139,977.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $373.79 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Articles

