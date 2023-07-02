Penbrook Management LLC Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

ACLS stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

