Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Price Performance

Perion Network stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 432,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.