Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

