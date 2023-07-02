Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

