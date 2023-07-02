Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 151.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 130,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.