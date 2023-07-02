Pflug Koory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

