Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of PBSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.