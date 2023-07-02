Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $111.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

