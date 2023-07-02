Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.30

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.30 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89), with a volume of 452,409 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.33 million, a P/E ratio of -411.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,352.94%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

