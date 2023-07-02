PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 109.3% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the May 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 830,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.