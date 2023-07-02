PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Free Report) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as low as C$1.02. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 2,915 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$202.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Free Report) (NYSE:PLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

