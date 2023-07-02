Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 60.9% in June

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSET stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

