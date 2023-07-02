Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

PRVA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 774,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $413,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,996.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,477,912 shares of company stock valued at $554,757,230 over the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

