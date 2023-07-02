Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.24 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $577,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

