Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.00 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00013122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.97878245 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,775,921.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

