Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $4.02 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00013159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $454,167.27 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

