ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 796,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Friday. 144,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

