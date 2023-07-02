ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Plans Dividend of $0.31

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

