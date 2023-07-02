ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

