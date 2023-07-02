Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in June

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,400 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 2,657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Prosus Stock Up 2.7 %

Prosus stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 444,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,175. Prosus has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

