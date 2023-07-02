Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HBM opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

