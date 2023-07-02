QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

