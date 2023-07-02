Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.39% of Qualys worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,304,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

QLYS stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

