Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

