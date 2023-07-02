Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.56 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $44.49 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

