Radix (XRD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Radix has a market capitalization of $492.50 million and $2.27 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,603,285,620 coins and its circulating supply is 7,763,531,963 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

