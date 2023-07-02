Rally Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $337,579.34 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,003,878,643 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

