Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of RMYHY stock remained flat at $9.31 during trading hours on Friday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

