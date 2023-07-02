Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:RTX opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
