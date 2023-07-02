Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 132.1% in June

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
RDEIY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity.
