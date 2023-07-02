ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357.05 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $357.05 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.34 or 0.00364553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

