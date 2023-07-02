Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

